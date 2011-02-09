New Dell Latitude E Series Notebooks Announced

In addition to unveiling a 10-inch Windows 7 tablet yesterday, Dell announced a slew of refreshes for the Latitude E family of tablets.

The Dell Latitude E5420 and E5520 (pictured) laptops are geared toward mobile professionals, while the E6220, E6320, E6420, E6520, and E6420 ATG are designed to withstand more rugged conditions and will feature Tri-Metal casing. All of the Latitude laptops will pack second-generation Intel Core processors and offer security with Dell Data Protection and Remote Data Delete. The E5000 series will start at $859.

Expect the new E5 and E6 notebooks to debut in spring.