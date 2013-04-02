Earn Gift Cards for Taking Your Meds with Mango Health App

You know you've forgotten to take your medicine more than once. But wouldn't you be more inclined to stay on top of your health if there was some tangible pay-off, besides knowing that your body is in better shape? Mango Health is a free iOS app rewards you with Target deals and gift cards for managing your personal health.

Mango Health is set up in an easy-to-use format, with categories for Medications, Alerts, Schedule and Points, so you can see all of your crucial info in one place. Users add the medications they need to take, along with the dosage, frequency and time to to take it, then Mango reminds you when it's time to take you dose. Plus, after choosing what medications you need to take, the app sends you alerts about the medication, such as known interactions, instructions and side effects.

The more you use the app, the more points you accumulate. For example, when we added our first medication we earned 10 points. The more points you earn, the higher the level. Users earn 50 points to get to level 2, where they can win a $1 donation to the ASPCA. A $5 Target gift card awaits at level 3, and a $10 gift card to the Gap at level 4. On level 5 you get $25 Whole Foods gift card. While the prizes aren't huge, we like that it starts out with a donation to a worthy cause.

Users can view their daily history within Mango Health, including the number of doses missed, number of perfect days and total number of points. You can also invite people from your Contacts to join the app.

The San Francisco-based app has raised $3.1 million in seed funding from Baseline Ventures, First Round Capital and Floodgate, as well as investors Mark Pincus and Keith Rabois. Mango Health is available for free in the iTunes App Store.