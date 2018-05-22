Get the ThinkPad X1 Carbon At Its Cheapest Price Ever

Lenovo's new ThinkPad X1 Carbon is the king of business laptops. It's stylish, provides plenty of power, and offers over 11 hours of endurance on a single charge.

However, like most premium laptops, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon isn't cheap. But as part of its Memorial Day sale, Lenovo is taking 25 percent off all configurations via coupon code "THINKMEMORIAL." ThinkPads normally receive 20 percent off discounts, so not only is this a larger percentage off, but it also results in the lowest price we've seen for a current-gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon.

After coupon, you can get the base ThinkPad X1 Carbon Laptop for $1,063.30 ($455 off). This configuration features a 14-inch 1080p LCD, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's suitable for most business — or personal — needs.

Users can upgrade to a 1080p touchscreen (+$85), WQHD resolution display (+$138), or a WQHD screen with HDR support (+$180). In our tests, we found all LCD options were impressive, but the HDR upgrade resulted in a screen that was one of the most vibrant we've seen in any laptop. Reds and blues were so deep and saturated that they rivaled OLED screens.

Alternatively, you can get the top-of-the-line model for $1,805.30 ($773 off). This model packs a 14-inch 2560 x 1440 IPS LCD with HDR, 1.9GHz Core i7-8650U quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Lenovo's sale ends May 31 at 4am ET.