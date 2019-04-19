Save Up to $154 in Lenovo's Huge ThinkPad Sale

When it comes to the best Lenovo laptops, it's hard to compete with the company's ThinkPad line. Stylish and powerful, they're some of our favorite business laptops in the market.

For a limited time, Lenovo has a wide range of ThinkPad and ThinkPad X series laptops on sale. These laptops are excellent multimedia machines that suit a variety of needs. Noteworthy deals include:

The sale includes the current-gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon 6th Gen, which after coupon code "THINKEASTER10" drops to $1,134.69. That's $126 off and one of the best price we've seen for this machine. The Editor's Choice laptop features a 14-inch 1080p touchscreen LCD, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Meanwhile, the ThinkPad X1 Extreme is on sale for $1,388.67 ($154 off) via coupon code "THINKEASTER10". It packs a 15.6-inch IPS LCD, 2.5GHz Core i5-8400H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and GTX 1050 Ti graphics.

Lenovo's sale ends April 24.