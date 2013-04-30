Lenovo Unveils ThinkPad S431 Touch Screen Notebook, Ships E431 and E531

As of today, Lenovo will be welcoming three new Windows 8-powered notebooks to the market. The company just unveiled its new ThinkPad Edge S431 touch screen laptop and has begun shipping its previously announced ThinkPad Edge E431 and E531.

The Thinkpad Edge S431, which starts at $699 and will be available in June, comes equipped with an Intel Core i3 processor with 8GB of RAM and 500 GB of storage space. It features a 14-inch LCD touch screen display that supports multi-finger touch, a five-button touchpad and a six-row backlit keyboard. Aimed at business users, the notebook’s body is made of aluminum and comes in either graphite black or silver.

It also comes with Lenovo’s OneLink technology, which lets users connect to the ThinkPad OneLink Dock with a single cable. Unveiled with the Edge E431 and E531 laptops, the OneLink Dock comes with additional USB 3.0 ports, a dedicated video port and gigabit Ethernet while serving as a power source.

We had the chance to go hands-on with the ThinkPad E431 and E531 at this year’s CES, which feature 14-inch and 15.6-inch displays respectively. Both notebooks sport the same 1600 x 900 pixel resolution and can be configured to include up to Core i7 processors and a 1TB hard drive.