Lenovo Issues ThinkPad Battery Recall: What to Do Now

If you own a Lenovo ThinkPad, check your computer's model number now. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall today for a small number of the Chinese notebook maker's battery packs, saying they can overheat and pose a fire hazard. Some 34,500 battery packs in the US are affected, including those sold in the Edge 11, 13 and 14, T410, T420, T510, W510, X100e, X120e, X200, X201 and X201s notebooks.

Some of these battery packs were sold separately as replacement batteries for the above-mentioned computers. To check if yours is one of the affected, look for a white sticker below the barcode on the battery. Affected products have one of the following part numbers: 42T4695, 42T4711, 42T4798, 42T4804, 42T4812, 42T4822, 42T4828, 42T4834, 42T4840 and 42T4890.

MORE: Best and Worst Notebook Brands

If yours is one of them, turn off your ThinkPad immediately and remove the battery pack. Contact Lenovo for a free replacement at (800)-426-7378 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or through the company's website. Lenovo says it will process your request and ship your new battery within 3 business days. You can still use your laptop by with the AC adapter and power cord after you've removed the battery.

Affected batteries were sold between October 2010 through April 2011, and Lenovo has received two reports of them overheating, damaging the computers and "nearby property." Thankfully, no injuries have been reported yet, but we encourage you to examine your laptop immediately if you are a Lenovo ThinkPad owner.