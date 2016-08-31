Lenovo's Miix 510 Detachable Has Sleek Watchband Hinge

Lenovo's latest Miix detachable 2-in-1 promises to be a bit more refined than its predecessors. At IFA in Berlin, the company announced the Miix 510, a 1.9-pound detachable with a 12.2-inch, 1920x1200 display. It will start at $600 and hit store shelves in October.

The Miix 510 comes with a watchband hinge similar to the one that we loved on the Yoga 900 and features a metallic finish. Lenovo claims that the hinge allows for 150-degrees of adjustment. We also appreciate the addition of a USB Type-C port.

The device is available with up to a 6th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 1TB PCIe SSD. In "some regions" (the company did not announce which), there will be an option for LTE SIM cards that let use the Miix 510 away from Wi-Fi. A stylus pen is also optional for use with Windows Ink.

Lenovo claims that the the Miix 510 will last for 7.5 hours on a charge. We'll put that claim to the test in our labs when we get one in for a full review.