Lenovo End of Summer Sale: Up to 30 Percent Off ThinkPads, IdeaPads

As summer turns to fall, PC manufacturers have one thing in mind — clearance sales.

Throughout the past few months, we've seen various summer sales from Lenovo, but their current Farewell to Summer Sale appears to offer the widest discounts yet, combining end-of-season deals with back-to-school sales for savings of up to 30 percent off.

Buy on Lenovo

It's worth noting that ThinkPad prices are a little cheaper this time around. For instance, if you're interested in a mid-tier ThinkPad T470, coupon "THINKPADSALE" yields a $1,101.75 price, whereas last month the same configuration was $1,139.25. That model includes a 14-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 2.6GHz Core i5-7300U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Likewise, the current sale also includes IdeaPads and Yoga laptops, which were excluded last month.

Below we've rounded up current Lenovo coupons you can stack on current sale prices:

Extra 5 percent off IdeaPad and Yoga via coupon "HOMEEXTRA5"

Up to 30 percent off ThinkPads via coupon "THINKPADSALE"

15 percent off IdeaPad 710s and 720s via coupon "THINANDLIGHT15"

Lenovo's sale is valid through September 4.