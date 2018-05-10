Lenovo IdeaPads Get 8th Gen Intel Processors, Discrete Graphics

April showers bring... IdeaPads? They do if you happen to be Lenovo.

The laptop manufacturer is releasing a slew of notebooks from its IdeaPad line starting this May. The systems will cover a variety of budgets, starting with the $249.99 IdeaPad 330 and going all the way to the $799.99 IdeaPad 530S.

For consumers looking for a sub-$300 system that isn't a Chromebook, Lenovo has the IdeaPad 330. Available in 14, 15 and 17-inch iterations, the 330 is available starting at $249.99 (the 17 inch costs $499.99), which gets you a laptop that weighs approximately 4 pounds with an Intel Celeron Dual Core N4000 processor, integrated graphics and a HD display.

However, depending on the size, the 330 can be configured with an 8th-generation Intel Core i7-8750H CPU with up to 16GB of RAM, a discrete Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 GPU and a 1920 x 1080 display. The laptops can also be tricked out with fingerprint readers, optical drives and touchscreen and are available in a number of colors including Mint Green, Midnight Blue, Chocolate or Blizzard White depending on screen size.

While the 330 is more of a system for entry-level or casual use, those looking for a system with better performance and full HD screens by default can check out the $449.99 IdeaPad 330S. Available in 14 and 15-inch models, the 330S weighs in at 3.5 pounds, making it ideal for travel.

Unlike it's cheaper cousin, the 330S has an aluminum lid flanked by a plastic undercarriage for a more sophisticated look. The other key difference is the full HD IPS display, which should offer up brighter, more vivid vistas. Like the 330, the 330S is available in a number of colors and can be scaled up to an 8th Gen Intel CPU and a GTX 1050 GPU.

Lenovo is also launching the IdeaPad 530S in 14 and 15-inch configurations starting at $799.99. Targeting mobile professionals, the all-aluminum system weighs a little under 3 pounds and is only 0.6-inch thick. Starting with a 1080p display, the 530S can be configured with a 2560 x 1440 wide-angle display with up to an 8th Gen Intel CPU and a discrete Nvidia GeForce MX150 for light gaming.

We're excited to get the new crop of IdeaPads into our lab for testing and review. Stay tuned.