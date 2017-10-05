Lenovo Celebrates the ThinkPad with 25 Percent Off Sale

Lenovo is celebrating 25 years of ThinkPad with a massive sale on every customizable ThinkPad in their lineup.

Shoppers can use coupon code "THINKPADSALE" to take 25 percent off some of our favorite ThinkPad laptops.

Buy on Lenovo

Among the Editors' Choice machines in the sale you'll find the ThinkPad T470. After coupon, our preferred configuration costs $1,028.30 ($440 off). It features a 14-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 2.6-GHz Core i5-7300U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

If you want a laptop with a strikingly thin design, check out the 0.6-inch thin ThinkPad X1 Carbon, which we refer to as the Maserati of business laptops. It packs a carbon fiber and magnesium reinforced chassis and is tougher than similarly sized laptops. After coupon, the X1 with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD costs $1,322.30 ($566 off).

Lenovo's ThinkPad sale is valid through Columbus Day and expires on October 11.