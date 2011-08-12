Lenovo Announces ThinkPad Edge E425, E525 with AMD APUs and USB-powered Mobile Monitor

Expanding its ThinkPad Edge line of small business notebooks, Lenovo launched the ThinkPad Edge E425 and E525, 14- and 15-inch models featuring AMD's new A-Series APU, starting at $549.

While the same design as the Intel-powered E420 which we reviewed, the E425 will use AMD's APU, which combines the CPU and GPU onto a single die, thus gaining greater efficiencies in performance and endurance. While Lenovo hasn't released all the details yet, the E425 and E525 will both start at $549, and customers will be able to select up to an AMD A8-3500M processor, 750GB hard drive, and 8GB of memory. As they will use an AMD graphics chip, the notebooks will also have DirectX 11 support.

Other features include a soft matte finish, keyboard noise-suppression technology for videoconferencing, a fingerprint reader, and a spill-resistant keyboard. The E425 and E525 will be available starting August 16. As with the Intel models, they will be available with a black or red lid.

Lenovo also announced the ThinkVision LT1421 Wide Monitor, a 14-inch USB-powered portable monitor. Designed to match Lenovo's ThinkPad line of laptops, the monitor comes with a cover that also acts as a stand, and features 16 levels of brightness. The monitor will sell for $219, and will be available later in August.