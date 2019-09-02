Killer Deal: Take $50 Off Acer's Excellent Aspire 5

The Acer Aspire 5 is a budget laptop that punches well above its price range. It sports a premium aesthetic, plenty of ports, and overall solid performance.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Acer Aspire 5 on sale for $349.99. That's $50 off and the best price we've seen to date for this laptop.

Buy the Acer Aspire 5 for $349.99 ($50 off) at Amazon

The configuration on sale is the same one we tested in July. The Editor's Choice laptop packs a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Core i3-8145U CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. You won't break any speed record with these specs, but this same model hurled through 30 Google Chrome tabs and four 1080p YouTube videos with minimal slowdown. We were even able to run Spotify in the background and the laptop kept its cool.

The machine was also able to copy 4.97GB of data in 20.5 seconds, translating to 248 megabytes per second, which blazes past the average budget laptop speed of 75 MBps.

In terms of battery life, you can expect to get around 8 hours and 51 minutes, which is above the 7:06 budget laptop average.

On a separate note, Walmart has the Acer Aspire 5 with a Core i7-8565U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD on sale for $549. That's $76 off and a different model from the 2019 Acer Aspire 5.