Our Favorite Budget Laptop Is $40 Off

While most retailers are celebrating Pi Day with discounts on food, Amazon is celebrating with a massive hardware sale that takes up to 50 percent off select Acer laptops, gaming monitors, and Chromebooks.

As part of its sale, Amazon has the Acer Aspire E 15 15.6-inch Laptop on sale for $339.99. Traditionally priced at $380, that's $40 off its regular selling price and one of the best price we've seen for this laptop. It also undercuts Newegg's price for the same laptop by $60.

The Aspire E 15 is one of our favorite budget laptops offering an excellent price to performance ratio. It packs a 2.2GHz Core i3-8130U dual-core processor, 6GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive.

In our Aspire E 15 review, we were impressed by its powerful performance, array of ports, and near 9-hour battery life.

Other noteworthy Acer deals include:

Amazon's Acer sale ends March 15 at 2:59am ET.