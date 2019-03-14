Our Favorite Budget Laptop Is $40 Off

While most retailers are celebrating Pi Day with discounts on food, Amazon is celebrating with a massive hardware sale that takes up to 50 percent off select Acer laptops, gaming monitors, and Chromebooks.
As part of its sale, Amazon has the Acer Aspire E 15 15.6-inch Laptop on sale for $339.99. Traditionally priced at $380, that's $40 off its regular selling price and one of the best price we've seen for this laptop. It also undercuts Newegg's price for the same laptop by $60.
The Aspire E 15 is one of our favorite budget laptops offering an excellent price to performance ratio. It packs a 2.2GHz Core i3-8130U dual-core processor, 6GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive.
In our Aspire E 15 review, we were impressed by its powerful performance, array of ports, and near 9-hour battery life.
Other noteworthy Acer deals include:
- Acer Predator Galea 300 Gaming Headset for $49.99 ($50 off)
- Acer 27-inch 1080p Monitor for $129.99 ($70 off)
- Acer Chromebook 11 for $169 ($50 off, N3060/4GB/16GB)
- Acer Aspire E 15 15.6-inch Core Laptop for $529.99 ($70 off, Core i5/8GB/256GB)
- Acer Swift 3 15.6-inch Laptop for $599.99 ($134 off, Ryzen 7/8GB/256GB)
- Acer Aspire E 15 15.6-inch Core Laptop for $649.99 ($150 off, Core i7/8GB/256GB)
- Acer Swift 5 14-inch Laptop for $1,199 ($200 off, Core i7/16GB/512GB)
Amazon's Acer sale ends March 15 at 2:59am ET.