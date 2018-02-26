Save Up to $300 on Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming

The Inspiron 15 7000 is a budget gaming laptop that delivers enough muscle to power your favorite games and even a few VR experiences. For a limited time, Dell is taking up to $250 off its entire line of Inspiron 15 7000 laptops. Even better, you can use coupon "50OFF699" to take an extra $50 off.

What we especially like about this sale is that even the base configuration has a lot to offer. For $899.99 (after coupon), you get an Inspiron 15 7000 with a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, 2.5GHz Core i5-7300HQ quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1060 graphics card with 6GB of memory.

We tested this same configuration in our labs and we found that the Inspiron 15 7000 can be used for work just as much as for play. With 30 tabs open, including one streaming Overwatch from Twitch, the laptop showed no signs of lag. We were also impressed by its battery life, which ran for 7 hours and 5 minutes. (The mainstream average is 6:27, but that includes multiple machines without discrete graphics).

The keyboard is a little shallow and can be uncomfortable since it's placed far back on the laptop. Fortunately, the touchpad is spacious and accurate when making gestures like pinch-to-zoom.

Despite those few shortcomings, the Inspiron 15 7000 continues to be one of the best values in budget gaming.