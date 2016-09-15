InFocus Unveils $300 Modular Kangaroo Notebook

We've heard of ultraportable notebooks, but this one might take the cake. According to its webpage, projector and video conferencing product maker InFocus has created a modular notebook called the Kangaroo Notebook. Available in mid-October for $299.99, the Kangaroo offers an entry-level device for mobile professionals who might have to shoot off a quick email or review some notes.

Kangaroo Notebook is comprised of a laptop shell and a pair of Windows 10 Kangaroo Mini PC modules. That means two people could use the same shell without worrying about private files being accessed. Although the modules are powering the contraption, "power" is a very relative concept here. The innards of the module includes a 1.4-GHz Intel Z8350 Cherry Trail processor with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage -- fair for only $300 bucks, if a bit underwhelming.

As for the actual laptop dock, it weighs 2.6 pound and measures 11.4 x 7.7 x 0.8 inches according to Liliputing. you're getting a 1366 x 768 display with full-sized keyboard, 1 megapixel webcam and a Synaptics touchpad. As far as ports, there's a USB 3.0 port, a USB 2.0 port, an SD card reader, a microSD card reader and a headphone jack. There's a large opening for the module's 1.8-ounce, 3.8 x 1.6 x 0.34-inch frame. And InFocus claims you should get about five hours of battery life. It won't last a full work day, but it could save the day in a pinch.

Overall, the Kangaroo Notebook is an interesting piece of tech that could serve as a solid family notebook or an emergency device in case your main laptop unexpectedly fails.