HP Updates Envy 17 and Pavilion dv6 and dv7 Notebooks With Next Generation Intel CPUs and AMD Graphics

Today HP also announced some less extreme refreshes to their notebook line. Unlike the dm1, the HP Envy 17, Pavilion dv6 and dv7 are only getting new guts. And the Mini 210 is getting a new case -- one the fashionistas will appreciate.

The HP Pavilion dv6 and dv7 will now come with the second generation of Intel's Core I CPUs, codenamed Sandy Bridge. (Here's a glimpse of the processing and graphics power these chips offer.) Plus, they'll also get the newest generation AMD Mobility Radeon GPU.

Both the updated dv6 and dv7 will be available on HP.com on January 9th and cost $899 and $999, respectively.

The powerhouse HP Envy 17 is also getting a boost from the newest Intel CPUs. This unit includes switchable graphics, with the discrete side run by AMD's Mobility Radeon 6850M GPU.

We were impressed that the original Envy 17 kept relatively cool, except in the keyboard area. Now that HP is going to include their CoolSense technology in this monster, even that problem area may be eliminated. CoolSense combines hardware design and software monitoring to keep the notebook cool no matter how you use it.

Other goodies include Intel's Wireless display technology, Beats Audio and HP Triple Bass Reflex Subwoofer, and hard drive options up to 2TB.

The pricing and availability haven't been announced.

Also, keep an eye out for two new HP Mini 210 colors. Two plaid-inspired designs join the fancifully-named rainbow of colors already in the line. You'll find the raspberry option on HP.com starting January 23rd for $329. Iceberry is a Best Buy exclusive, and should hit stores around January 9th and cost $349.