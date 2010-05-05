HP ProBook 4425s, 6455b, 6555b now with AMD Phenom; 6450b and 6550b get Intel Core CPUs

While HP made no major design changes to its ProBook line, the company now offers AMD processors on a number of the systems, giving small business customers an even wider range of options to choose from. According to HP, the Phenom II Dual-Core N620 is up to 69 percent faster than the previous generation of AMD processors, and ATI Mobility Radeon 4250 GPUs means that these notebooks will have a little more power than their integrated Intel GPU counterparts.

Of course, all will have HP's wealth of small-business features, including: HP DayStarter, which displays the day's calendar as the machine boots up; QuickWeb, which lets you surf the net in an Instant-On operating system. Security features include HP ProtectTools, TPM 1.2 security, HP Spare Key, Drive Encryption, and File Sanitizer. Other options include LoJack Pro, a fingerprint reader, and a smart card reader.

The notebooks also come with 3, 6, and 9-cell battery options.

ProBook 4425s

Starting Price: $619

CPU Options: AMD Phenom II Quad-Core, AMD Phenom II Triple-Core, AMD Turion II Dual-Core, AMD Athlon II Dual-Core, AMD V-Series Single-Core Processor

Display size/resolution: 14 inches/1366 x 768

Hard Drive size/speed: 250, 320, 500GB/7,200 rpm

Graphics: ATI Mobility Radeon HD 4250

Optical Drive: DVD SuperMulti DL, Blu-Ray

Wireless: Realtek 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 2.1

Size: 13.2 x 9.2 x 1.1 inches

Weight: 5 pounds

ProBook 6455b

Starting Price: $779

CPU Options: AMD Phenom II Quad-Core, AMD Phenom II Triple-Core, AMD Phenom II Dual-Core, AMD Turion II Dual-Core, AMD Athlon II Dual-Core

Display size/resolution: 14 inches/1366 x 768, 1600 x 900

Hard Drive size/speed: 160, 250, 320, 500GB/7,200 rpm. Also a 320GB self-encrypting drive, and 128GB SSD

Graphics: ATI Mobility Radeon HD 4250

Optical Drive: DVD SuperMulti DL, Blu-Ray

Wireless: Broadcom 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 2.1

Optional EV-DO/HSPA Mobile Broadband

Size: 13.4 x 9.3 x 1.3 inches

Weight: 5.3 pounds

ProBook 6450b

Starting Price: $859

CPU Options: Intel Core i7, Intel Core i5, Intel Core i3, Intel Celeron

Display size/resolution: 14 inches/1366 x 768, 1600 x 900

Hard Drive size/speed: 160, 250, 320, 500GB/7,200 rpm. Also a 320GB self-encrypting drive, and 80/128GB SSD

Graphics: Integrated Intel HD or ATI Mobility Radeon HD 540v

Optical Drive: DVD SuperMulti DL, Blu-Ray

Wireless: Intel or Broadcom 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 2.1

Optional EV-DO/HSPA Mobile Broadband

Size: 13.4 x 9.3 x 1.3 inches

Weight: 5.3 pounds

ProBook 6555b

Starting Price: $779

CPU Options: AMD Phenom II Quad-Core, AMD Phenom II Triple-Core, AMD Phenom II Dual-Core, AMD Turion II Dual-Core, AMD Athlon II Dual-Core

Display size/resolution: 15.6 inches/1366 x 768, 1600 x 900

Hard Drive size/speed: 160, 250, 320, 500GB/7,200 rpm. Also a 320GB self-encrypting drive, and 128GB SSD

Graphics: ATI Mobility Radeon HD 4250

Optical Drive: DVD SuperMulti DL, Blu-Ray

Wireless: Broadcom 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 2.1

Optional EV-DO/HSPA Mobile Broadband

Size: 14.6 x 9.8 x 1.4 inches

Weight: 5.8 pounds

ProBook 6550b

Starting Price: $859