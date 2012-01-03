HP Folio 13 Ultrabook Has Ultra-long Battery Life

Windows users on the hunt for a MacBook Air alternative should find solace in the HP Folio 13, HP's first Ultrabook. With nearly 8 hours of battery life in our tests, this machine has the most endurance in its class, including the 13-inch MacBook Air. Targeted at the business crowd, the 3.2-pound Folio 13 definitely isn't the lightest Ultrabook, but it packs a comfy backlit keyboard and a sturdy aluminum lid and deck. Mobile pros will also appreciate the Ethernet port for those times when Wi-Fi isn't available.

Starting at $899, our test model came with a 1.6-GHz Intel Core i5 processor and definitely made the most of it. With good performance on our benchmark tests, the Folio 13 outshined Toshiba's Portege Z835 but fell short of scores marked by the ASUS ZenBook XU31 and Lenovo IdeaPad U300s. Start-up times and file transfers were better than the category average as well, thanks to the 128GB SSD.

Read our full review of the HP Folio 13 to find out how this machine stacks up to the Ultrabook competition.