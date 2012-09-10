How to Use PowerPoint 2013's Eyedropper Tool

You've got a picture of a killer sunset in your Microsoft PowerPoint 2013 presentation and you want the text on the slide to match. No problem. PowerPoint’s Eyedropper feature allows you to coordinate colors so your slide looks and feels cohesive. To customize your slides with this feature, follow these steps.

Note: Eyedropper only works using your mouse; it will not work with touch-enabled devices.

1. Click inside an already created text box. From within the Home tab, select the font color icon in the nav bar. In the drop-down menu, click the Eyedropper at the bottom.

2. Drag the Eyedropper over the part of the image with the color you’d like to replicate, and click. Your font color should change to match.

More PowerPoint 2013 Tips: