Get 25 Percent off ThinkPads: Editors' Choice X270 from $685

Still looking for a back-to-school laptop? Lenovo's current ThinkPad sale is once again catching our eye taking 25 percent off all X-series ThinkPad laptops.

The sale includes many of our favorite laptops like the Editors' Choice ThinkPad X270. Like most ThinkPads, the raven-black laptop is a no-compromise productivity laptop that offers long battery life, a great typing experience, and plenty of ports.

Although the laptop starts at $734.25 (after an instant discount), you can use coupon code "THINKPADSALE" to drop the price further to just $685.30. That gets you a laptop with a 12.5-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 2.5GHz Core i5-7200U processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 500GB hard drive.

That's not the most ideal configuration, so we recommend upgrading to the $1,274.25 model, which packs a 1080p IPS LCD, 2.6GHz Core i5-7300U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD. After coupon, this model costs $1,189.30 and offers more value for your dollar.

We also recommend adding the six-cell battery ($25), which boosts battery performance up to 13 hours and 51 minutes. The default three-cell battery gets you an anemic 6 hours and 44 minutes. Since the battery is hot-swappable, you can also switch between the two.

Other ThinkPads on sale include the Editors' Choice X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga. Lenovo's ThinkPad sale ends August 9.