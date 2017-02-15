Dell 4K Gaming Laptop Now $465 Off

Laptop manufacturers are itching to sell you their 2017 machines. Filled to the brim with the latest tech, many of these systems will be sold at their full price. (Although we've already seen at least one exception).

But deal hunters know that now is also a great time to find exceptional deals on some of 2016's best machines. Take for instance the Dell Inspiron 15 7000.

Originally priced at $1,364.99, this laptop boasts a 4K LCD, 16GB of RAM, and a 4GB graphics card for just $899.99 after coupon code "M51GTMF?VFBFP3". That's a whopping $465 off this powerful gaming rig and one of the most affordable 4K laptops we've seen to date.

To be clear, this is a 2016 model. Dell's 2017 Inspirons were just released complete with a new chassis and Intel's current Kaby Lake processor. (You can read our review of the 2017 Inspiron 15 7000 here).

But make no mistake, the 2016 Inspiron 15 has true staying power. This configuration includes a 15.6-inch 3840 x 2160 touchscreen display, 2.6GHz quad-core Core i7-6700HQ processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB hard drive with 128GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 960M 4GB video card.

If you want a respectable machine, but aren't ready to splurge on a 2017 rig, the Dell Inspiron 15 7000 should be high on your list. But also keep in mind that Nvidia's new Pascal GPU, also known as the GTX 10 series, has significantly shrunk the gap between notebooks and desktops and a laptop with the new GPU could be the better investment if you're looking to play the newest titles. If you're not the type to jump at the latest games, the 2016 Inspiron might be your best bet.