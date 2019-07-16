Best Gaming Laptop Deals

Laptop Mag is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more here.

Prime Day has leveled up it's game, pumping out some killer gaming laptop deals in its final phase. That means time is limited to cash in on the steep discounts. Any PC gamer will tell you that gaming laptops can be a pricey proposition, especially for a higher-end rig. However, you can currently grab a solid gaming setup at prices that won’t be a detriment to your wallet. Yesterday, we saw the MSI GS75 Stealth drop down to $2,399, shaving $600 off its retail price. Just today, Alienware cut the price of its m17 by $850. Maximize your savings and stretch your money by buying some new games, a monitor or a few peripherals while they're on sale.

Without further adieu, here are some of the best Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals. Get ‘em while supplies last.

Acer

We reviewed the special edition of the Predator Helios 300 and liked its bright, vivid display, a comfortable keyboard, solid graphics and overall performance. Plus, it managed to stay fairly cool even when gaming. The standard version of the laptop is currently available with an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and a GTX 1060 GPU for $999.99 ($300 off).

Alienware

Looking for a system that’s out of this world? Dell.com is selling the Alienware m15 for $1,629.99. That’s $480 off which is a pretty solid discount. The laptop earned four stars and our Editor’s Choice award for its great gaming and overall performance, lightweight design, a comfy keyboard and long battery life.

Aorus

A subdivision of Gigabyte, Aorus is known for its high-end gaming laptops. We haven’t gotten the opportunity to review the Aorus 15 X9, but with a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an RTX 2070 GPU, it seems like a sleek powerhouse.

Aorus 15-X9-RT4BD for $2,049 via Newegg ($50 off + two free games, Core i7/RTX 2070)

Asus

Whether you’re a fan of Tuf Gaming or the Republic of Gamers, Asus has laptop deals locked and loaded for Prime Day. Take the Strix Hero II for example. This slick laptop earned 4.5 stars and our Editor’s Choice award for its powerful performance, excellent keyboard and vivid 144-Hz display. Best of all, it’s available for $1,499 on Amazon, a savings of $300.

Lenovo

Lenovo is selling the Legion Y540, a 15-inch mid-range gaming laptop for $1,369, or $230 off. We haven’t gotten a chance to go hands-on with this mid-tier system, but with a 9th Gen Core i5 processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, you can expect solid performance on the gaming and multitasking front.

Lenovo Legion Y540 for $1,369 via "PRESALEGION1" ($230 off, Core i7/16GB of RAM/1TB HDD)

MSI

MSI is absolutely prolific with its gaming laptop catalog offering a notebook for almost every price point. But we’re excited to see the GS75 Stealth is on sale for $2,299 ($700 off) on Amazon. At a mere 5 pounds, the Stealth is one of the lightest 17-inch systems available and armed with a Core i7 CPU and an RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU, it’s a serious powerhouse.

Razer

Over the course of a few years, Razer has evolved from a cocky upstart to a formidable gaming laptop manufacturer. The company recently retired the 14-inch Blade in favor of a lighter, slimmer 15-inch that sports a new design and high-powered specs.