Best Gaming Laptop Deals

Prime Day has leveled up it's game, pumping out some killer gaming laptop deals in its final phase. That means time is limited to cash in on the steep discounts. Any PC gamer will tell you that gaming laptops can be a pricey proposition, especially for a higher-end rig. However, you can currently grab a solid gaming setup at prices that won’t be a detriment to your wallet. Yesterday, we saw the MSI GS75 Stealth drop down to $2,399, shaving $600 off its retail price. Just today, Alienware cut the price of its m17 by $850. Maximize your savings and stretch your money by buying some new games, a monitor or a few peripherals while they're on sale.
Without further adieu, here are some of the best Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals. Get ‘em while supplies last.
Acer
We reviewed the special edition of the Predator Helios 300 and liked its bright, vivid display, a comfortable keyboard, solid graphics and overall performance. Plus, it managed to stay fairly cool even when gaming. The standard version of the laptop is currently available with an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and a GTX 1060 GPU for $999.99 ($300 off).
- Acer Predator Helios 300 for $999 via Amazon ($400 off, Core i7/GTX 1060)
- Acer Predator Helios 500 for $1,299.99 via Amazon ($380 off, AMD Ryzen 7/Vega 56)
- Acer Nitro 5 (17-inch) for $830 via Best Buy ($50 off, Core i5/GTX 1650)
- Acer A715-72G-73ZR for $700 via Newegg ($300 off, Core i7/GTX 1050)
- Acer PH315-51-71FS for $949.99 via Newegg ($350 off, Core i7/GTX 1060)
Alienware
Looking for a system that’s out of this world? Dell.com is selling the Alienware m15 for $1,629.99. That’s $480 off which is a pretty solid discount. The laptop earned four stars and our Editor’s Choice award for its great gaming and overall performance, lightweight design, a comfy keyboard and long battery life.
- Alienware m15 for $1,629.99 via Dell.com ($480 off, Core i7/RTX 2060)
- Alienware m15 for $2,229.99 via Dell.com ($380 off, Core i7/RTX 2070)
- Alienware m17 for $1,999.99 via Dell.com ($675 off, Core i7/RTX 2070)
- Alienware m17 for $2,199.99 via Dell.com ($200 off, Core i7/RTX 2070)
Aorus
A subdivision of Gigabyte, Aorus is known for its high-end gaming laptops. We haven’t gotten the opportunity to review the Aorus 15 X9, but with a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an RTX 2070 GPU, it seems like a sleek powerhouse.
- Aorus 15-X9-RT4BD for $2,049 via Newegg ($50 off + two free games, Core i7/RTX 2070)
Asus
Whether you’re a fan of Tuf Gaming or the Republic of Gamers, Asus has laptop deals locked and loaded for Prime Day. Take the Strix Hero II for example. This slick laptop earned 4.5 stars and our Editor’s Choice award for its powerful performance, excellent keyboard and vivid 144-Hz display. Best of all, it’s available for $1,499 on Amazon, a savings of $300.
- Asus ROG Strix Hero II for $1,499 via Amazon ($300 off, Core i7/RTX 2060)
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus S Ultra Slim for $1,250 via Amazon ($549 off, Core i7/GTX 1070)
- Asus FX504 TUF Gaming Laptop $749 via Amazon ($251 off, Core i7/GTX 1050 Ti)
- Asus TUF 15.6-inch (2019) for $799 via Amazon ($100 off, AMD Ryzen 7/GTX 1650)
- Asus ROG Strix GL703GE 17.3-inch for $899 via Amazon ($100 off, Core i7/GTX 1050 Ti)
- Asus ROG Strix G 15.6-inch for $1,499 via Amazon ($300 off, Core i7/RTX 2060)
- Asus FX504GD-WH51 R for $599 via Newegg ($200 off, Core i5/GTX 1050)
- Asus FX504GM-WH51 R for $699 via Newegg ($300 off, Core i5/GTX 1060)
- Asus N705FD-DSS77 R for $800 via Newegg ($300 off, Core i7/GTX 1050)
- Asus GM501GS-US74 R for $1,499 via Newegg ($700 off, Core i7/GTX 1070)
Lenovo
Lenovo is selling the Legion Y540, a 15-inch mid-range gaming laptop for $1,369, or $230 off. We haven’t gotten a chance to go hands-on with this mid-tier system, but with a 9th Gen Core i5 processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, you can expect solid performance on the gaming and multitasking front.
- Lenovo Legion Y540 for $1,369 via "PRESALEGION1" ($230 off, Core i7/16GB of RAM/1TB HDD)
MSI
MSI is absolutely prolific with its gaming laptop catalog offering a notebook for almost every price point. But we’re excited to see the GS75 Stealth is on sale for $2,299 ($700 off) on Amazon. At a mere 5 pounds, the Stealth is one of the lightest 17-inch systems available and armed with a Core i7 CPU and an RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU, it’s a serious powerhouse.
- MSI GS75 Stealth-093 for $2,399 via Amazon ($600 off, Core i7/RTX 2080 Max-Q)
- MSI GS65 Stealth Thin for $1,449 via Best Buy ($550 off, Core i7/GTX 1070 Max-Q)
- MSI GV62 8RD-276 for $799 via Amazon ($200 off, Core i7/GTX 1050 Ti)
- MSI GV62 8RD-275 for $649 via Amazon ($150 off, Core i5/GTX 1050 Ti)
- MSI GL63 8RCS-060 for $649 via Amazon ($50 off, Core i5/GTX 1050)
- MSI GL63 8SC-059 for $829 via Amazon ($70 off, Core i7/GTX 1650)
- MSI GL63 8RCS-054 R for $699 via Newegg ($200 off, Core i7/GTX 1050)
- MSI GL63 8SEK-684 R for $1,299 via Newegg ($200 off, Core i7/RTX 2060)
Razer
Over the course of a few years, Razer has evolved from a cocky upstart to a formidable gaming laptop manufacturer. The company recently retired the 14-inch Blade in favor of a lighter, slimmer 15-inch that sports a new design and high-powered specs.
- Razer Blade 15 for $1,599 via Amazon ($200 off, Core i7/GTX 1060 Max-Q)