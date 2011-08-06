G Styled: Lenovo IdeaPad K1 - Cool Tablet or Advertising Trojan Horse?

I'm not really sure how I feel about the Lenovo IdeaPad K1. On the one hand, it has a decent shape and form, and it is thin but not too thin. When you look at the back, it has a splash of color (I would have preferred blue instead of the red, but that's just me), and the custom UI is decent. I really like some of Lenovo's enhancements, especially the custom app wheel. It's a nice touch and a welcome addition to the regular Honeycomb experience.

However, the chassis looks a little too much like an iPad's. I think we have enough tablets on the market now that copy the iPad's blueprint of a chrome back case and a black bezel. Let's do something different, people. I mean, look at the ASUS Eee Pad Transformer! Now there was a tablet that dared to be different.

I must admit, it just doesn't sit well with me that after I plunk down $499 for a tablet, the system displays advertisements for me to buy music and movies. What part of the game is that? This isn't being sold at a cheaper price because it has ads (like the Amazon Kindle with Special Offers), so what gives, Lenovo?

Overall I would say that while this is a decent Android tablet, nothing about it really stands out and screams "buy me." For the $499 price point, I would still choose the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 over this, so that sums it up right there.

Lenovo IdeaPad K1 G Style Rating: Fashion Fail