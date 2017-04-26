Alienware 15 R3 Just Got a Significant Price Cut

No laptop is immune to price cuts, not even highly coveted gaming rigs. Case in point is the new Alienware 15 R3. The $1,126 machine is currently on sale for $1,058.39 via coupon code "TENOFF". That's $68 off a machine that's just a few weeks old.

The 2017 Alienware 15 R3 sports the company's new sophisticated, mature design. But don't let its new look fool you. There's still gaming DNA running through this laptop's circuitry. It's centered around a 2.8GHz Core i7-7700HQ quad-core processor that's been paired with 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive. There's also an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti 2GB graphics card that makes this laptop a solid pick for gamers.

Buy on Dell

However, what's particularly unique about this laptop is its G-Sync compatible LCD, which is a rare feature among notebooks. This Nvidia technology lets the display sync directly with the graphics card to offer the smoothest gaming experience possible.

The machine also features Tobii EyeX Lite eye-tracking software, which lets you put your system to sleep, dim its screen, or shut off its lighting with a simple look.

It's not the fastest gaming machine on the market, but the Alienware 15 R3 still manages to impress. The coupon will be valid through April 27 at 8am.