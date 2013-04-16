Facebook Home Reportedly Coming to iPhone

Facebook Home has just barely begun rolling out to some Android devices, but the social network isn't sitting still. Facebook may already be brainstorming versions for the iPhone and Windows Phone. The company is reportedly in talks with Apple and Microsoft about creating a new version of Home for their respective mobile platforms, Bloomberg reports.

These talks are ongoing and no plans have been finalized, Facebook’s director of product Adam Mosseri said to the news website.

“We’ve shown them what we’ve built and we’re just in an ongoing conversation,” Mosseri said to Bloomberg in reference to Apple and Microsoft.

However, Facebook’s software for iOS may not be as invasive and encompassing as the Android version. Mosseri says that Facebook Home for iOS may import some features without the entire app launcher.

“It may or may not be Home,” Mosseri said to Bloomberg. “We could also just bring some of the design values to the iOS app. That might be how it ends up. Or we could build just the lock screen. Maybe then it’s not called Home, it’s called something else.”

Mosseri didn’t comment further on how the software would translate to Windows Phone. Facebook Home is currently available for select Android devices including Samsung’s newest Galaxy handsets and HTC’s most recent One. The newly announced HTC First, which was released along with the software on April 12, is the first handset to come with Facebook Home out of the box.

via Bloomberg