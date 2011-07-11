Facebook-Friendly HTC Status Goes on Presale at Best Buy

Remember all the buzz about the so-called Facebook phone? We went hands-on with the Android 2.3-powered HTC Status a few weeks ago, and it's set to hit stores on July 17th. Can't wait to stake your claim on the only phone that boasts a Facebook button? Best Buy has announced that the device is available for presale starting today—and the retailer is even offering the smartphone in an exclusive mauve color.

The star of the show on the Status is clearly the Facebook button, which will let users check into Facebook Places with a long press and glows to alert users to new messages and other activities. In addition to that handy shortcut for social networking, the HTC Status has a full QWERTY keyboard, a miniscule 2.6-inch display, a 5-megapixel rear camera, and a VGA front-facing camera.

Best Buy will sell the Status for a budget-friendly $49.99 with a two-year contract on AT&T. If you're certain that the status is the phone for you, visit Best Buy online to reserve your handset.