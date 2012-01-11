Enter Now! LAPTOP Facebook Sweepstakes Ends Monday, 1/16 at Noon EST

Time is quickly running out. But if you go to Facebook.com/laptopmag and click on the USA Laptop Sweepstakes between now and Monday, January 16th at Noon EST (9 a.m. PST), you can enter to win all sorts of cool stuff with just a click. In fact, everyone who enters wins a free digital subscription to LAPTOP Magazine, and are entered for the grand prizes.

Grand prizes include an Apple iPad 2, Samsung Galaxy Tab and an HP Pavilion G4. Or you might win a Roku Box, db-Logic EP-100 earbuds, a Case Logic VNA-216 16" laptop messenger bag, a LAPTOP USB thumb drive, a LAPTOP T-Shirt or a LAPTOP micro fiber screen cleaner.

And all you need to give us is your name, email address and Like us on Facebook. So why wait?