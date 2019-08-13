Act Fast: Dell XPS 13 Now $326 Off, Plus $200 Gift Card

Dell's XPS 13 is the best laptop you can buy, but its lofty price puts it out of contention for people shopping on a strict budget. If you fall into that category, then you're in luck. A killer sale at Dell.com takes $326 off the latest XPS 13 and throws in a $200 Visa prepaid card, effectively saving you more than $500 on our favorite system.

Originally $1,599, the sale brings the new XPS 13 (in Rose Gold/Arctic White) with a 4K touch screen, Core i7-8565U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD down to $1,274. That's before the $200 prepaid Visa card you'll receive with your purchase.

Dell XPS 13 now $1,274 + $200 prepaid Visa card ($326 off, 4K/Core i7/8GB of RAM/256GB SSD)

The XPS 13 has been our favorite laptop for three years running because of its premium, compact chassis, fast performance and long battery life. While the 4K model that's on sale doesn't have the best endurance (around 8 hours), its high-resolution panel is perfect for content creators, like photo and video editors.

If you prefer a larger display, Dell is selling the 2019 XPS 15 for $200 off, which brings the high-end model --- with a 4K panel, a Core i9-9980HK CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD --- down to $2,449. Note, there's no gift card included with this purchase, so what you see is what you get.

Dell XPS 15 now $2,449 ($200 off, 4K touch screen/Core i9/32GB of RAM/1TB SSD)

Dell's back-to-school deals only last until Thursday morning, so don't sit on this deal for too long.