Dell XPS 13 Is Now More Affordable Than Ever

The Dell XPS 13 has long been our favorite overall laptop, but it can also get quite pricey.

Fortunately, Dell's stunningly slim ultraportable will now be more attainable than ever, thanks to a new Intel Core i3 configuration that starts at just $899.

The latest XPS 13 packs the same tried-and-true design as previous models, with edges that are as slim as 0.3 inches, a feathery starting weight of 2.7 pounds, and black, white and gold color schemes that are attractively unassuming. The new low-end model packs an Intel Core i3-8130U processor, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD Graphics 620, a 128GB SSD and a 13.3-inch, 1080p Infinity Edge display.

If convertibles are more your thing, Dell is also refreshing its XPS 13 2-in-1 with Intel's new Amber Lake CPUs, which promise better performance and battery life. The $999 laptop's starting specs include an 8th-gen Intel Core i5-8200Y CPU, 4GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD and a 13.3-inch, 1080p touch display.

The Dell XPS 13 with Core i3 is available now, while the Amber Lake XPS 13 2-in-1 hits on Sept. 11. We look forward to putting the latest versions of these top performers through their paces once they roll through our labs.