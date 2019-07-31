Killer Dell Sale: $260 Off XPS 13, $900 Off Alienware 17

Dell's XPS 13 and XPS 15 have ruled their respective categories for years. But because they've been in such high demand, it's rare that we ever see them discounted.

That's why the ongoing 72-hour sale on Dell.com can't be missed. For the next three days, the XPS 13 and XPS 15 are as much as $260 off. On top of that, a deal on the Alienware 17 gaming laptop drops its price by a ridiculous $893.

We'll start with the XPS 13, which now costs $1,049 when configured with a Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. You can upgrade the specs from there but keep the same $210 discount, so a 4K model with a Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD now costs $1,449, down from $1,659.

If you want a larger display or better overall performance, then we recommend the XPS 15. This sleek yet powerful notebook is on sale for $1,349 ($260 off) when configured with an FHD display, a Core i7-8750H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Dell only gives you the option to increase storage, so you can buy a model with a 1TB SSD and all the same specs for $1,499.

Note, this sale is for the latest XPS 13 (9380) and the last-gen XPS 15 (9570), both with 8th Gen Intel Core CPUs. The XPS 15 was recently refreshed with 9th Gen processors and an optional OLED panel. Regardless, both of these Editor's Choice laptops received our glowing recommendation for their premium, portable designs, strong performance, gorgeous display and long battery life.

Alienware 17 Gaming Laptop for $1,617 ($893 off, GTX 1070/Core i7/16GB of RAM/256GB SSD + 1TB HDD)

Gaming is the one thing these machines don't do so well. But don't worry gamers, Dell has something for you, too. The Alienware 17 is heavily discounted during this three-day sale and now costs $1,617 after a mega discount of $893. The gaming laptop comes with a 17.3-inch QHD display, a Core i7-8750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD + 1TB HHD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 graphics.

Dell's sale will only be around for three days, so be sure to act fast.