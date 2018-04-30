Dell Business Sale Includes $399 Inspiron

National Small Business Week starts today, and to celebrate, Dell is taking up to 40 percent off select business laptops and workstations.

As part of the sale, Dell is taking 35 percent off the Editors' Choice Precision 5520. After coupon "SAVE35," the rarely discounted laptop drops to $1,305.57 ($94 off). This base configuration includes a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 2.5GHz Core i5-7300HQ quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 500GB 7200rpm HDD.

Buy on Dell

The Precision 5520 packs the same chassis, screen, and keyboard as Dell's consumer XPS 15, but houses the performance that a professional animator or engineer might need. It weighs 4.4 pounds and has a premium look and feel. Yet it also passed 14 tests for MIL-SPEC durability, the standards that the U.S. Military equipment must pass for ruggedness.

If you prefer a rugged tablet, the Latitude 7212 is also on sale. Use coupon "SAVE35" to drop its price to $1,788.43 ($131 off). It features an 11.6-inch 1080p glove-capable touchscreen with Gorilla Glass, 2.4GFHz Core i3-7100U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

The Latitude 7212 is one of our favorite business devices capable of surviving water, extreme temperatures, and 4-foot drops without getting a scratch. There's also an optional keyboard cover that can be attached to the tablet for a traditional, laptop-like experience.

There are also various sub-$1,000 business machines on sale including the $539 Vostro 15 3000 and the budget Inspiron 15 3000 for $399.99. Dell is also bundling a free 1TB Western Digital HDD with select systems.

Dell's Small Business Sale ends May 31 at 8am ET.