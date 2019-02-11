Dell Presidents Day Sale: Save Up to $300 on XPS, Alienware

Dell is kicking off its Presidents Day sale a full week ahead of schedule.

The PC manufacturer unveiled a tease of its forthcoming deals this morning with budget laptops starting as low as $129 and gaming monitors at just $349. Premium machines like the new XPS 13 and the Alienware m15 are also getting price cuts of up to $400 off.

Deals start today and will be available through Feb. 21 with new sales launching at 11am, 2pm, and 5pm ET on different days. Below are the sales we think offer the best prices along with some noteworthy deals to watch for in the coming days.

Keep in mind that some deals available now will get cheaper on Presidents Day. (For instance, you can get the Dell G5 w/ GTX 1050 Ti now for $999 or get it with a GTX 1060 for the same price on Feb. 18. However, those deals are limited and may sell out fast). All times listed below are ET.

Deals Available Now

Accessories/Peripherals

Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $89.99 ($90 off)

Deals Starting Friday, Feb. 15

Deals Starting Monday, Feb. 18

Deals Starting Tuesday, Feb. 19

Dell is likely to launch new sales in addition the deals mentioned above. Make sure to check back as we update our coverage with the best deals in Dell's sale.