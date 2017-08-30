Dell Labor Day Sale: Up to $600 Off XPS, Alienware, Inspiron

Labor Day is still a few days away, but that hasn't stopped Dell from tempting us with some early Labor Day deals.

From Inspiron to XPS, you can save up to $150 off select systems. The deepest discounts, however, are on Alienware laptops, where you can save as much as $600 on some higher-end configs.

Below we've rounded up some of the sale's best deals, along with a few Labor Day-only doorbusters, which will be worth checking out before you fire up the barbecue grill on Monday.

Buy on Dell

Alienware makes some of the best gaming laptops we've tested. As part of its Labor Day sale, Dell is offering the Alienware 17 R4 with 4K IPS LCD for $2,299.99 ($600 off). This includes a 17.3-inch 4K IPS LCD with Tobii eye-tracking, a 2.9-GHz Core i7-7820HK quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive with 128GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8GB graphics card. We recommend upgrading this model's RAM and 128GB SSD, if possible.

If that's still too rich for your blood, you can get a $1,449.99 ($350 off) Alienware 17 with a 17.3-inch 1080p IPS LCD with Tobii eye-tracking, 2.8-GHz Core i7-7700HQ quad-core processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive with 128GB SSD, and a GTX 1060 6GB graphics card.

On the XPS side, you can get the Editors' Choice XPS 13 for $999.99 ($100 off). It packs a 13.3-inch 1080p LCD, 2.5GHz Core i5-7200U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB PCIe SSD. Use coupon "50OFF699" to take an extra $50 off and drop the price to $949.99. Although we've seen the XPS for less, this model includes a 256GB SSD instead of the entry-level 128GB.

Other noteworthy deals include the Alienware 25 AW2158HF 1080p Gaming LCD for $389.99 ($110 off) and the Inspiron 15 5000 Gaming for $699.99.

On Labor Day, Dell will offer its Inspiron 11 3000 Laptop for $129.99 ($70 off) and the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Laptop for $599.99 ($200 off). The deals will go live at 11 am ET and 1 pm ET, respectively.