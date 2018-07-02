Dell’s July Sale: $100 Off XPS 13, $750 Off Alienware 15

July is upon us and Dell is kicking off the month with a Black Friday in July sale.

Most of the deals will start Monday, July 9 at 8am ET and last throughout the month (or until inventory sells out). However, there are some early deals that are worth noting. Keep in mind that practically every retailer will offer ongoing sales throughout the summer, so Dell's sale isn't particularly unique.

How good are those sales? We break them down below.

Buy on Dell

Laptops

XPS 13 9360 from $749.99 (up to $100 off): The previous-gen XPS is still a capable laptop if you want a stylish machine, but don't have a lot to spend. Use coupon "50OFF499" on the base model (Core i3-7100U/4GB/128GB) to drop its price to $749.99 or use coupon "100OFF999" to drop the premium model (Core i5-7200U/8GB/256GB) down to $899.99.

(up to $100 off): The previous-gen XPS is still a capable laptop if you want a stylish machine, but don't have a lot to spend. Use coupon "50OFF499" on the base model (Core i3-7100U/4GB/128GB) to drop its price to $749.99 or use coupon "100OFF999" to drop the premium model (Core i5-7200U/8GB/256GB) down to $899.99. XPS 9370 from $1,069.99 ($100 off): The XPS 9370 is slimmer than its predecessor, has a better cooling system, and also supports eGPUs. Use coupon "100OFF999" to drop our recommended configuration (Core i5-8250U/8GB/256GB) down to $1,069.99. This is the best price we've seen for this configuration. By comparison, in March we saw an XPS 13 9370 with a 128GB SSD sell for $1,077.99. If you prefer a 2-in-1, use coupon code "200OFF1599" to drop the price of the XPS 13 2-in-1 (Core i7-8550U/16GB/256GB) to $1,699.99.

($100 off): The XPS 9370 is slimmer than its predecessor, has a better cooling system, and also supports eGPUs. Use coupon "100OFF999" to drop our recommended configuration (Core i5-8250U/8GB/256GB) down to $1,069.99. This is the best price we've seen for this configuration. By comparison, in March we saw an XPS 13 9370 with a 128GB SSD sell for $1,077.99. If you prefer a 2-in-1, use coupon code "200OFF1599" to drop the price of the XPS 13 2-in-1 (Core i7-8550U/16GB/256GB) to $1,699.99. G3 15 w/ GTX 1050 for $679.99 ($70 off): Dell's budget-friendly gaming rigs are on sale and at their lowest price to date. Last month we saw a G3 15 with GTX 1050 Ti for $799.99. Today, you can get a G3 15 for $679.99 (Core i5-8300H/8GB/1TB w/ 8GB SSD/GTX 1050). It has a smaller SSD and bumps you down to a GTX 1050 card, but it's still an excellent value for gamers who don't need premium performance. For $70 more, you can get the G3 17, which has a larger 17.3-inch screen and 1TB HDD with 128GB SSD.

($70 off): Dell's budget-friendly gaming rigs are on sale and at their lowest price to date. Last month we saw a G3 15 with GTX 1050 Ti for $799.99. Today, you can get a G3 15 for $679.99 (Core i5-8300H/8GB/1TB w/ 8GB SSD/GTX 1050). It has a smaller SSD and bumps you down to a GTX 1050 card, but it's still an excellent value for gamers who don't need premium performance. For $70 more, you can get the G3 17, which has a larger 17.3-inch screen and 1TB HDD with 128GB SSD. Alienware 15 w/ GTX 1070 for $1,399.99 ($750 off): Although the new Alienware 15 laptops are currently on sale, we recommend waiting a few days for this deal. To date, it's the best dollar-off discount we've seen on a new Alienware system. However, this sale won't start till Thursday, July 12. The model currently on sale gets you a GTX 1060 OC card. Which isn't bad at all, but the GTX 1070 is the better alternative.

Peripherals

Bose Companion 5 Speaker System for $299 ($100 off): Bose's three-piece speaker system offers digital 5.1 audio playback. It connects to your laptop via USB and includes a touch-sensitive control pod with a headphone hack. The rarely discounted speakers are $100 off, which is the cheapest they've ever been.

($100 off): Bose's three-piece speaker system offers digital 5.1 audio playback. It connects to your laptop via USB and includes a touch-sensitive control pod with a headphone hack. The rarely discounted speakers are $100 off, which is the cheapest they've ever been. Dell Ultrathin S2419HN for $149.99 ($90 off): This 1080p stunner is an excellent upgrade for any laptop owner. Its sibling — the S2419HM with HDR — dropped to $199 on Memorial Day. That model isn't on sale today, but the non-HDR S2419HN is still a steal at $149.99.

($90 off): This 1080p stunner is an excellent upgrade for any laptop owner. Its sibling — the S2419HM with HDR — dropped to $199 on Memorial Day. That model isn't on sale today, but the non-HDR S2419HN is still a steal at $149.99. Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor for $329.99 ($170 off): Alienware's gamimg monitor has a 1ms response time, 1080p resolution, and the company's renown slick design. Normally priced at $480, it's now just $329.99.

You can shop the entire Dell Black Friday in July all month long, with deals on TVs, accessories, and more.