Killer Deal: Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop Now $250 Off

Most laptop deals today are for last-gen models on closeout or those soon to be replaced by faster, sleeker versions. But there are times when a brand new laptop goes on sale in a deal you simply can't pass up. We've uncovered one of these rare gems for Dell's G5 15, a new gaming laptop that is currently on sale at Best Buy for $1,149, or $250 off its retail price.

Dell G5 15 (G5590) for $1,149 ($250 off, Core i7/16GB/256GB SSD + 1TB HDD/GTX 1660 Ti GPU)

This specific model of the G5 15 comes with a powerful Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and dual 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD hard drives. Not to mention, the G5 15 packs Nvidia's new GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, which is capable of running most modern games at medium-to-high graphics settings.

We reviewed the white Special Edition version of the G5 15 just last month and were impressed by its modern design, vivid 15.6-inch display and surprisingly long battery life. And although it's somewhat chunky and heavy, the Editor's Choice-awarded G5 15 is a relatively portable machine that you can carry around in a backpack during short trips.

Dell G7 17 (G7790) for $1,349 ($250 off, Core i7/16GB of RAM/256GB SSD + 1TB HDD/RTX 2060 GPU)

If you need more power and a bigger display, Best Buy is also selling the G7 15 for $250 off. An upgrade over the G5 15's GTX 1660 Ti, this 17-inch laptop is armed with an RTX 2060 GPU, which can easily power the latest games and even run VR titles. Apart from the GPU and display, the G7 17 has the same specs as the G5 15: a Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD along with a 1TB hard disk drive.

These deals certainly won't be around forever, so if you want a great gaming laptop at a reasonable price, we recommend jumping them soon.