Dell Back-to-School Coupon: Save $150 on XPS, Alienware, Inspiron

It looks like Apple isn't the only computer manufacturer with an early back-to-school sale.

For a limited time, Dell is taking $150 off select XPS, Alienware, and Inspiron laptops via coupon code "STUDENT150".

The coupon can be used on a total of 24 different Dell laptops and 12 Alienware desktops and laptops with prices starting from $549.99 after coupon.

Of all the laptops available, the XPS 13 ($949.99 after coupon) is our favorite machine and a solid pick for students regardless of their major. It packs a powerful 7th generation 2.5-GHz Core i5 processor bundled with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Its 13.3-inch 1080p LCD will make all of your videos pop. Better yet, the laptop can last up to 14 hours on a single charge.

On the gaming side, the least expensive Alienware laptop in the sale is the Alienware 15 R3 ($1,299 after coupon). This configuration features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, 2.8-GHz Core i7-7700HQ quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB 7200rpm hard drive bundled with a 128GB SSD, and an AMD Radeon RX 570 8GB graphics card.

Classes won't start for another few weeks, but it's never too early to save a few bucks on a system you want.