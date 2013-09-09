Dell Announces Precision M4800 and M6800 Mobile Workstations

Featuring the latest AMD and Nvidia graphics, as well as a the first QHD+ 3200 x 1800-pixel IGZO display for those who need as much power as possible crammed into a notebook, Dell today announced its new Precision M4800 and M6800 mobile workstations, which start at $1,249 and will be available September 12.

Made for those who require powerful graphics, such as CAD designers and video and music editors, both systems will support 4th generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, an option for 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and up to 16GB of 1866MHz memory or 32GB of 1600MHz memory. Both notebooks will come with Waves MaxxAudio Pro, a utility designed for audio and sound engineers. The workstations will also support WiGig, which will let users wirelessly stream high def content to a number of devices simultaneously.

The M4800 is the first mobile workstation with a 3200 x 1800 IGZO (Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide) display, which offers a much greater contrast ratio and better power savings than traditional TFT displays. While only the 15.6-inch M4800 will have an option for a QHD+ display, while only the M6800 will have an option for a 10-point touch screen. Also, the M6800 will support more powerful graphics cards, and accommodate up to four hard drives.

Both the M4800 and M6800 have been MIL-STD-810G tested for temperatures, humidity, vibration, dust, altitude and shock, and have several security features, including an optional FIPS fingerprint reader, Dell Data Protection, Smart Card reader, and a TPM module.

Below is a brief rundown of some of the configuration options for the Precision M4800 and M6800; we're looking forward to testing them in our labs.