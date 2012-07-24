Dell Announces New Precision M4700, M6700 and Covet Edition Mobile Workstations

It's not just gamers who need massive amounts of computing power on the go: Dell today announced the next generation of its Precision series of mobile workstations. The 15.6-inch M4700 and 17.3-inch M6700 feature Intel's third-generation "Ivy Bridge" Core processors, the latest Nvidia Quadro graphics (AMD FirePro on starting configurations), anti-glare LED-backlit displays with resolutions up to 1920 x 1080, and support for up to four internal storage devices (up to 1.8TB on the M4700 and 2.8TB on the M6700). A special "Covet Edition" of the M6700, which sports a Phoenix Red finish and an edge-to-edge Gorilla Glass display, will also be available.

Both notebooks feature a rugged aluminum and magnesium alloy chassis that has been MIL-STD 810G tested for durability. Other features include dual fans for the processor and graphics, an ejectable primary hard drive (allowing users to easily swap out data), a ten-finger multitouch panel and an optional slice battery. Higher-end configurations boast bright IPS displays capable of 100 percent color and, on the M6700, wireless active shutter glasses and bundled software that allow users to view CAD applications in stereoscopic 3D. Both the M4700 and M6700 can support up to three displays simultaneously, and five displays when docked.

The updated Dell Precision mobile workstations are available today, starting at $1,649 for the M4700, $2,199 for the M6700 and $3,579 for the M6700 Covet Edition.

Precision M4700

Processor: 3rd generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, up to Core i7 Extreme Edition, with Intel vPro advanced management

Graphics Options:

AMD FirePro M4000 Mobility Pro with 1GB GDDR5 dedicated memory

Nvidia Quadro K1000M with 2GB GDDR3 dedicated memory

Nvidia Quadro K2000M with 2GB GDDR3 dedicated memory

Display Options

15.6" HD (1366 x 768): anti-glare, LED-backlit

15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080): Dell UltraSharp, wide view, anti-glare LED-backlit, Premium Panel Guarantee

15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080): Dell UltraSharp, with PremierColor technology, IPS, wide view, anti-glare, LED-backlit, 100% Adobe RGB Color Gamut, Premium Panel Guarantee, Dell PremierColor Display Calibration software

Hard Drive Options

7,200-rpm SATA 3GB/s hard drive from 320GB up to 750GB; 7,200-rpm 320GB FIPS Certified Self Encryption Drive

Solid state drive (SSD) from 128GB to 512GB SATA 6GB/s

128GB or 256GB Solid State Mini-Card secondary storage device

Optional RAID 0 or 1 (requires a minimum of two storage devices)

Optional RAID 5 (requires three storage devices)

Size: 14.8 x 10.1 x 1.4 inches

Weight: 6.2 pounds

Precision M6700

Processor: 3rd generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, up to Core i7 Extreme Edition, with Intel vPro advanced management; smart security and manageability on every chip

Graphics Options:

AMD FirePro M6000 Mobility Pro with 2GB GDDR5 dedicated memory

Nvidia Quadro K3000M with 2GB GDDR5 dedicated memory

Nvidia Quadro K4000M with 4GB GDDR5 dedicated memory

Nvidia Quadro K5000M with 4GB GDDR5 dedicated memory

Display Options

17.3" HD+ (1600 x 900): anti-glare, LED-backlit with Premium Panel Guarantee

17.3" FHD (1920 x 1080): Dell UltraSharp, wide view, anti-glare, LED-backlit, Premium Panel Guarantee

17.3" FHD (1920 x 1080): Dell UltraSharp, wide view, 3D Vision Pro LED-backlit, Premium Panel Guarantee

17.3" FHD (1920 x 1080): Dell UltraSharp, with PremierColor technology, IPS, wide view, anti-glare, LED-backlit, 100% Adobe RGB Color Gamut, Premium Panel Guarantee, Dell PremierColor Display Calibration software

All display options include Dell PremierColor display calibration software

Hard Drive Options

7,200-rpm SATA 3GB/s hard drive from 320GB up to 750GB; 7,200-rpm 320GB FIPS Certified Self Encryption Drive

Solid state drive (SSD) from 128GB to 512GB SATA 6GB/s

128GB or 256GB Solid State Mini-Card secondary storage device

Optional RAID 0 or 1 (requires a minimum of two storage devices)

Optional RAID 5 (requires three storage devices)

Size: 16.4 x 10.7 x 1.4 inches

Weight: 7.8 pounds