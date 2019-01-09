Get a Dell G3 w/ GTX 1050 Ti for Just $780

The Dell G3 is a budget laptop for gamers who want to play the latest PC titles, but don't need a cutting edge machine to do so. To make it even more affordable, Walmart is cutting the price of the G3 15.6-inch Laptop down to $779.99. That's $120 off and $396 cheaper than a similarly configured G3 purchased direct from Dell's website.

The configuration on sale is no slouch. It features a 1080p LCD, 2.2GHz Core i7-8750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB HDD with 128GB SSD, and a GTX 1050 Ti graphics card. It's this latter component that helps the system run games like Shadow of War at a smooth 45 frames per second on very high settings.

In our lab tests, the Dell G3 also scored a solid 13,227 in Geekbench 4's overall performance test. That blows past the 11,817 entry-level gaming laptop average and beats similar budget rigs like the Asus TUF Gaming FX504 and the Lenovo Legion Y520 .

The G3's battery life is also impressive for a gaming laptop, lasting through 6 hours and 37 minutes before requiring a recharge. What we wish were better is the G3's somewhat dull screen. We had to pump up its brightness to its maximum setting to get a lively color.

Otherwise, the G3 is a solid choice for casual gamers who want a system that can tackle today's games in an efficient and stylish manner.