How to Create a Forecast Chart in Excel 2016

Excel 2016 added a useful new feature: One-click forecasting to help you understand current trends and predict future ones. Here's how it works.
First you'll need a table containing a series of dates or times and values associated with those dates. For example, weekly stock prices or monthly sales data. Excel will use these values to create a new worksheet with a forecast chart.
- Select any cell in one of your series. Excel will automatically select the rest of the data for you in the next step.
- Go to the Data tab and click Forecast Sheet.
- (Optional) Adjust the forecast end date in the forecast worksheet preview.
- (Optional) Click the Options menu and adjust the forecasting options.
- Click Create.
In a few moments, you'll find a new sheet in your workbook containing the forecast chart based on your historical data. In that sheet, Excel will also create a tablet containing the historical and predicted values, which you can modify if you'd like to adjust the forecast.