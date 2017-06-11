The Most Colorful Laptops You Can Buy

These days most laptops are black, white, gray, or some shade of silver or gold. However, those who want a computer with a chassis in a vibrant color such as red, blue or orange can still find one if they look in the right market spaces. Here's a list of the most colorful laptops available today, from low-powered budget models to gaming behemoths.

Acer Aspire R11

Available with a light red or slate-blue lid and bottom (but a black deck and bezel), the Acer Aspire R11 is a bend-back 2-in-1 targeting budget-minded consumers. The 11.6-inch laptop has modest specs, such as a 1366 x 768 display and an Intel Pentium processor, but with a starting price of $329, it gives you a splash of color on the cheap.

In addition to the more standard platinum and graphite finishes, Microsoft's recent Surface entry impresses with deep-burgundy and cobalt-blue color options that extend across the entire device's body, keyboard and deck. Although the $999 starting price is reasonable for consumers in the Ultrabook market, you'll need to pay at least $1,299 to get this Surface in any color but boring silver.

The 12.5-inch ZenBook 3 can be outfitted in a stunning blue-and-gold color scheme that covers the entire case and keyboard, though this is not the only aspect of the laptop that's likely to impress. With a 0.47-inch, 2-pound chassis that packs in a full-fledged Core i5 or i7 CPU, up to 16 GB RAM, and integrated Harman Kardon sound, this ZenBook hits a good balance between portability and performance at a price of $1,499.

Falcon DRX

The Falcon DRX offers essentially unlimited options for paint colors, with configurations available that cover just the the lid or the entire chassis in a flat, pearlescent or metallic finish. At $2,600 and 8.6 lbs, this 17-inch desktop replacement is not easy on the wallet or the back. But because this machine offers options for a quad-core Kaby Lake i7 processor and a GTX 1080, some die-hard gamers will surely make these sacrifices.

Falcon TLX

Much like on its larger sibling, the TLX's lid or entire chassis can be configured in virtually any color or finish imaginable. Despite its more reasonable price and weight, at $2,219 and 5.8 pounds, respectively, this 15-inch Falcon still offers plenty of processing and graphic prowess. Options include a GeForce 1070 GPU and quad-core Kaby Lake i7 processor.

Gigabyte Aero 15

Outside of the standard, black option for the case, the Aero 15 also features matte orange and green paint colors, though these attractive visual flairs extend only to the device's lid. With options for a GeForce 1060, a Kaby Lake i7 processor and a 4K display, Gigabyte's slim, 15-inch gaming machine is priced at $1,899.

Inspiron 11 3000

Sporting patriotic red, white and blue color options, the Inspiron 11 3000 offers punchy paint jobs that fully encapsulate the laptop's 11-inch frame. Dell wins the the title for having the cheapest option on the list, with a starting price of only $179 on this machine, but the budget laptop's Intel Celeron processor and maximum 4GB RAM can likely handle only web browsing and light word processing.

Inspiron 15 7000

Color options on Dell's 15-inch Inspiron machine are limited to either an all-black chassis or a case with a bright red lid and base, with a nicely accented logo and keyboard deck. At $799, Dell's budget gaming laptop features up to a GTX 1050 Ti GPU, a 4K display and a quad-core, Core i7 processor.

Maingear Nomad 17

If none of the standard paint options of white, yellow, pink, orange, red, purple, blue or green are appealing, you can take advantage of Maingear's option to choose a custom color (at an additional cost) to outfit the 17-inch Nomad's lid and base. As a true desktop replacement in size, performance and price, the $2,199 Nomad can be configured with a 7th-Gen quad-core 7700HQ processor, a GTX 1080 and a 4K display.

Maingear Pulse 15

Similar to the Nomad 17, the 15-inch Maingear Pulse's lid and base can be outfitted in a wide range of standard or custom paint options. This slim profile gaming laptop packs enough power to run nearly any task, with configurations that include a GTX 1060 and a Kaby Lake i7 7700HQ processor.