Asus' Mainstream VivoBook 15 Now Just $369

Good news for shoppers looking for back-to-school laptop deals. Retailers are currently offering midyear sales on some of our favorite machines.

Amazon, for instance, currently has the Asus VivoBook 15 on sale for $369. Traditionally priced at $429.99, that's $61 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this VivoBook.

It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 2.1GHz Core i3-8145U dual-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

Those specs won't satisfy all users, but for daily needs like streaming on Netflix or working with spreadsheets, it's more than enough power. Connectivity-wise, the VivvoBook 15 packs a USB Type-C port, USB 3.1 port, two USB 2.0 ports, and an HDMI port. There's also a microSD card slot, which lets you expand the machine's onboard storage.

We reviewed a slightly different model, the Core i5-powered Asus Vivobook S15, and found it to be an excellent all-around laptop for all types of users. Although this Vivobook features a Core i3 processor, it can still double as an excellent student laptop (or a great spare machine for the living room).

There's no expiration date for this deal, so be sure to snag this laptop at this price while you can.