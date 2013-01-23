ASUS Taichi Unboxed: World's First Dual-Screen Ultrabook

You haven't seen a Windows 8 hybrid like this. The ASUS Taichi makes it ridiculously easy to go from laptop to tablet mode. Just close the lid on this 11.6-inch Ultrabook and you'll find a second full HD screen with touch sitting right on the outside. It's definitely wild, and we couldn't wait to unbox one of the most unique laptops ever to share our initial impressions.

Not only can you use the Taichi as either a tablet or a traditional clamshell, but you can use both screens at the same time. That can be useful when you want to give a presentation, but don't want to keep turning the notebook around. Before we get to the pretty pictures, lets talk about the specs and features you get for your $1,299.

Specifications

Intel Core i5-3317U 1.7GHz Processor

3MB Cache

4GB DDR3 Memory

128GB Solid state Drive (SSD)

11.6" IPS Full HD Dual LED-backlit TFT LCD Display (1920 x 1080, 16:9)

Intel HD Graphics 4000

Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n WLAN

Bluetooth V4.0

10/100 MBps Ethernet LAN

Integrated HD + 5MP Dual Cameras (720p Video recording) & Array Microphone

Integrated Speaker with Sonic Master & Bang & Olufsen ICEPower

Illuminated Chicklet Keyboard

Connections: 2 x USB 3.0, Headphone-out & Audio-in Combo Jack, micro HDMI, mini VGA, 1 x Screen A Lock Bottom

Approximate Dimensions (WxDxH): 12.05 x 7.83 x 0.19 ~ 0.69 inches / 30.6 x 19.9 x 0.47 ~ 1.74 cm

Approximate Unit Weight: 2.8 pounds / 1.25 kg

The Taichi comes in an elegant matte black box, not unlike those we've seen from other premium notebooks. On the lid is printed ASUS TAICHI in black glossy ink.

Upon opening the box, the first thing on top is perhaps the most curious thing included, the ASUS Taichi Prestige Card. It comes in a small paper holder with the following statement:

Dear valued customers, By choosing ASUS TAICHI and opening this box, you are embarking on a wonderful journey that will take you on an adventure in search of incredible. TAICHI embodies a fusion of advanced technology, meticulous craftsmanship, and thoughtful design. It represents our eforts to give you the means to go beyond the ordinary and explore new frontiers of experience and imagination. We are delighted that you made the decision to join us on this path, and are certain you will find TAICHI an enabler of many incredible moments.

With many thanks and best wishes,

Jerry Shen, ASUS CEO

On the back of the plastic Prestige Card is printed the following:

ASUS Taichi Exclusive Service

Complimentary intrastate pick up and return service (ed. note: Do they mean "interstate"?)

Priority service hotline

20% off for service charge (for hardware material cost of out-of warranty or exclusions from limited warranty service)

Wherever you go, ASUS is always with you.

That last line is either very comforting, or very unsettling.

Underneath the card is the Taichi itself, wrapped in clear plastic.

Unfortunately, the display on the inside does not have a touchscreen; the way we're holding the stylus may give that impression.

To the right is a small compartment that stores the power brick--which is about the size of those from ASUS' Android tablets--an active stylus (with AAA battery!), a VGA adapter, a USB-to-Ethernet adapter, and a small gray pouch to hold the adapters.

Underneath the notebook is a large gray pouch for the laptop itself, and underneath that is a small black box containing an LCD cleaning cloth--which will come in real handy with this system--a user manual, warranty card, and a cable tie.

That's all for now. Stay tuned for our full review of the ASUS Taichi.