ASUS Taichi Unboxed: World's First Dual-Screen Ultrabook

You haven't seen a Windows 8 hybrid like this. The ASUS Taichi makes it ridiculously easy to go from laptop to tablet mode. Just close the lid on this 11.6-inch Ultrabook and you'll find a second full HD screen with touch sitting right on the outside. It's definitely wild, and we couldn't wait to unbox one of the most unique laptops ever to share our initial impressions.
Not only can you use the Taichi as either a tablet or a traditional clamshell, but you can use both screens at the same time. That can be useful when you want to give a presentation, but don't want to keep turning the notebook around. Before we get to the pretty pictures, lets talk about the specs and features you get for your $1,299.
Specifications
- Intel Core i5-3317U 1.7GHz Processor
- 3MB Cache
- 4GB DDR3 Memory
- 128GB Solid state Drive (SSD)
- 11.6" IPS Full HD Dual LED-backlit TFT LCD Display (1920 x 1080, 16:9)
- Intel HD Graphics 4000
- Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n WLAN
- Bluetooth V4.0
- 10/100 MBps Ethernet LAN
- Integrated HD + 5MP Dual Cameras (720p Video recording) & Array Microphone
- Integrated Speaker with Sonic Master & Bang & Olufsen ICEPower
- Illuminated Chicklet Keyboard
- Connections: 2 x USB 3.0, Headphone-out & Audio-in Combo Jack, micro HDMI, mini VGA, 1 x Screen A Lock Bottom
- Approximate Dimensions (WxDxH): 12.05 x 7.83 x 0.19 ~ 0.69 inches / 30.6 x 19.9 x 0.47 ~ 1.74 cm
- Approximate Unit Weight: 2.8 pounds / 1.25 kg
The Taichi comes in an elegant matte black box, not unlike those we've seen from other premium notebooks. On the lid is printed ASUS TAICHI in black glossy ink.
Upon opening the box, the first thing on top is perhaps the most curious thing included, the ASUS Taichi Prestige Card. It comes in a small paper holder with the following statement:
With many thanks and best wishes,
Jerry Shen, ASUS CEO
On the back of the plastic Prestige Card is printed the following:
ASUS Taichi Exclusive Service
- Complimentary intrastate pick up and return service (ed. note: Do they mean "interstate"?)
- Priority service hotline
- 20% off for service charge (for hardware material cost of out-of warranty or exclusions from limited warranty service)
- Wherever you go, ASUS is always with you.
That last line is either very comforting, or very unsettling.
Underneath the card is the Taichi itself, wrapped in clear plastic.
Unfortunately, the display on the inside does not have a touchscreen; the way we're holding the stylus may give that impression.
To the right is a small compartment that stores the power brick--which is about the size of those from ASUS' Android tablets--an active stylus (with AAA battery!), a VGA adapter, a USB-to-Ethernet adapter, and a small gray pouch to hold the adapters.
Underneath the notebook is a large gray pouch for the laptop itself, and underneath that is a small black box containing an LCD cleaning cloth--which will come in real handy with this system--a user manual, warranty card, and a cable tie.
That's all for now. Stay tuned for our full review of the ASUS Taichi.