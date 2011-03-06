ASUS Reveals Specs, Pricing For AMD-Powered Eee PC 1015B and 1215B

ASUS has announced the specs and pricing for the Eee PC 1015B and 1215B, a pair of netbooks which will use the new AMD Fusion processors.

The ASUS Eee PC 1015B has a 10-inch display, a single core AMD Brazos C30 processor and Radeon HD 6250 graphics that will be able to support 1080p playback. It will also include 1GB of RAM and a 250 GB hard drive. It will retail for $289.99

The 12.1-inch ASUS EeePC 1215B will come in two different configs. One version will come with a 1-GHz AMD C50 dual core processor, Radeon HD 6250 graphics, 1GB RAM and 250GB hard drive for $379.99. The other version will have a 1.6-GHz AMD E350 processor, Radeon HD 6315 graphics, 2 GB RAM (expandable to 4GB) and a 320GB hard drive for $449.99.

Each notebook will come with 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi, HDMI outputs and Bluetooth 3.0. The 10-inch models will be available in black, white, blue and red while the 12-inch notebooks will come in black, silver or red. ASUS says all models will be available in the US in April.

via Liliputing and ASUS Campus Life