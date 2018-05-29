Acer recently revealed a small army of laptops covering a range of uses, including gaming, education and multitasking. But which laptop should you choose? While we wait for pricing and launch dates, here are the most anticipated Acer laptops of 2018.

Predator Helios 300 Special Edition

New color, who dis? Listening to gamer demand, Acer has switched up the usual red-and-black design, opting instead for a sexy white-and-gold frame. But this beauty packs some beastly power thanks to its 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU. It's a midtier machine with an undeniably premium look.

Chromebook 13

The Chrome OS is getting a much-needed power upgrade. Packed inside the Chromebook 13 is an Intel Core i3-8130U processor, up to 16GB of RAM, an Intel UHD 620 graphics card and up to 64GB of eMMC storage. It has a 2256 x 1504 IPS display and a battery that can supposedly last up to 10 hours. If you're fine with the Chromebook's power as is, you can downgrade the processor to an Intel Celeron 3865U and the graphics to an Intel UHD 610.

Predator Helios 500

If you want gaming power, look no further than the Predator Helios 500. It comes equipped with an overclockable 8th Gen Intel Core i9-8950HK CPU, 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM. Not enough awesome for you? You can also upgrade the storage to a pair of 1TB NVMe PCIe SSDs in RAID configuration with up to a 2TB hard drive.

Chromebook 15

By sacrificing some speed and power, you'll get a lovely 15-inch, 1920 x 1080, full-HD display on the new Chromebook 15. Underneath the hood lies an Intel Celeron N3450, up to 8GB of RAM, an Intel HD 500 graphics card and up to 64GB of eMMC storage. Additionally, Acer claims this Chromebook's battery can last up to 14 hours. If the processor gets too rich for your blood, you can downgrade to a Intel Pentium N4200.

Swift 3

Configurable with up to an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8550U processor with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB PCIe SSD with a 2TB HDD and an Nvidia GeForce MX 150, the Swift is sleek, yet powerful.

Chromebook Spin 13

Get ready for a Chromebook with some muscle. The Chromebook Spin 13 packs an 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U processor under its belt, making it the world's most powerful Chromebook — targeted for more-rigorous users who are fans of the Chrome OS. Inside that convertible chassis is up to 16GB of RAM, an Intel UHD 620 graphics card and up to 128GB of eMMC storage. It has a 13.5-inch, 2256 x 1504 IPS display with touch-screen and stylus capabilities. The battery is meant to last up to 10 hours depending on the config, which can be downgraded to an Intel Core i3-8130U processor.

Chromebook Spin 15

Like the Chromebook 15, the Spin 15 takes a step back on power to focus on the display. It has a 15-inch, full-HD, 1920 x 1080 IPS display with an Intel HD 500 graphics card. You can get up to an Intel Celeron N3450 processor, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage, with a battery that can last up to 13 hours. The processor can also be downgraded to an Intel Pentium N4200.

Swift 5

The jury's still out on whether the Swift 5 is the world's lightest 15.6-inch laptop, but until the verdict comes in, we're giving Acer the benefit of the doubt. Made of an incredibly light magnesium-lithium alloy, the midnight-blue system with gold accents is definitely a looker. And thanks to its 8th Gen CPU, it looks like it might pack a punch too.

Chromebook Tab 10

Yeah, we know it's not a laptop, but the Chromebook Tab 10 is too cool to miss out on a mention. The world's first tablet to run Chrome OS, the Tab 10 targets educators and students. With its dark-blue, rubberized, textured panel, it's a rather stately slate that can launch Android apps along with Chrome OS software. It also has a nifty pen tucked inside in case you have to take notes.