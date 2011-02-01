AMD Fusion-Powered Toshiba N550D Netbook Unboxed, Benchmarked

It may never be released in the U.S., but the Toshiba NB550D is still a netbook to watch. One of the first systems with AMD's low-power Fusion platform inside, the NB550D has 1-GHz C50 CPU, ATI Radeon 6250 graphics, 1GB of RAM, a 250GB hard drive, and a 1024 x 600 10-inch screen.

More importantly, the system has some impressive small features. It has a sleep n' charge USB key, harman/kardon speakers that can play music that's piped through the line-in jack even when the notebook is off, and attractive lime green lid and mouse buttons. The keyboard sports the same plastic keys found on Toshiba's budget netbooks rather than its chrome NB300 series, but it still has a great tactile feel and no flex at all, according to our friend Nicole Scott of Netbook News.

Nicole and the crew at Netbook News have gotten their hands on a Toshiba N550D for the equivalent of U.S. $449 and posted a detailed unboxing video that showcases the product's design and its unique ability to play music while powered off. They've also done some extensive benchmarking of the netbook and compared it to similarly-configured Intel Atom systems.

To get a closer look at the Toshiba N550D, check out the unboxing and benchmarking videos below. Then hit up the benchmarking article and unboxing post for even more details..

via Netbook News