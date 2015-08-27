It Lives! Alienware 18 Returns for a Limited Time

It's baaack! Alienware's beast incarnate. the Alienware 18 is making a return to shelves sometime in the fall for a limited time. The last time the 18.4-inch behemoth was on the scene, we were blown away by the sheer size and powerful specs including a pair of Nvidia GTX 780M GPUs in SLI configuration. This time around, the 18 can be configured with either dual Geforce 970M or 980M GPU in SLI, Intel's 4th-generation Core Series processors, up to 32GB of RAM and a maximum of four hard drives (hopefully in RAID configuration). If that weren't enough all of the BIOS will be unlocked, so ambitious DIYers can tweak the settings on the already overclocked components.

As awe-inspiring as the Alienware 18 is, it's still an imposing piece of hardware that can take up a lot of space. For gamers who may not want to deal with the 18's hefty frame, the company is refreshing the Alienware 13, 15 and 17. Each laptop is being outfitted with some serious under-the-hood upgrades such as Dynamic Overclocking technologies that will go hand-in-hand with Intel's soon-to-be-launched Skylake processors. Together, the technologies will allow gamers to get the most performance out of their CPU while simultaneously maintaining the temperature.

Other additions to Alienware's cadre of laptops include Windows 10, USB Type-C ports that support USB 3.1 and Thunderbolt 3. You can also expect to see PCIe SSDs that will offer faster throughputs, ensuring faster game loads. The laptops will also feature Killer Wireless-AC1535 and Killer E2400 High-Performance Gigabit Ethernet controllers, which will keep your gaming and livestreams running seamlessly. And just like the last iteration of the notebooks, each will work with the company's graphics amplifier, which will deliver desktop graphics when you're plugged into it.

As tantalizing as the specs are, Alienware has yet to announce pricing or launch dates for any of its laptops. We will update this post as soon as this information becomes available.