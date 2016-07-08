How to Add Image Editing Extensions to Apple Photos

Apple Photos offers some image editing tools such as Enhance and red-eye removal, but you can supercharge the app's editor with extensions from third parties.

You can get extensions from apps sold in the Mac App Store such as Pixelmator (which provides distort and retouch features), Noiseless (which removes digital noise that results from photos taken in low lighting conditions) and Intensify (which helps images pop). Here's how to enable extensions.

1. Click the Apple logo in the top right corner.

2. Select System Preferences.

3. Click Extensions.

4. Select Photos.

5. Check off extensions.

Those extensions will be available next time you click Extensions in Edit mode.