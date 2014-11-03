Acer V Nitro Series Gaming Laptop Features 4K Display

If you can't beat 'em, join 'em. Acer is the latest company to announce a gaming notebook with an ultra resolution display, dubbed the V Nitro Series. The latest edition to the company's Nitro Black Edition Series, the 15.6-inch laptop will cost $1,499, and is scheduled to ship sometime in November.

MORE: The Best Gaming PCs You Can Buy

Weighing 5.3 pounds, the 15.3 x 10.1 x 0.9-inch V Nitro is slightly lighter than the Lenovo Y50-70 Touch (5.6 pounds, 15.23 x 0.37 x 0.9 inches), but is nowhere near as slim as the Maingear Pulse 15 (4.6 pounds, 15.4 x 10.5 x 0.75 inches). The V Nitro will be more than a pretty 3840 x 2160-pixel display when it launches. The Windows 8.1 laptop will be configured with a quad-core Intel Core i7-4710HQ processor with 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD with a 1TB hard drive and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 860M GPU with 2GB of VRAM. There's also a 1280 x 720 webcam just in case you want to stream your game to Twitch.

If ultra-high-resolution displays aren't your cup of tea, Acer will also offer a full HD version of the V Nitro. Those who go the 1080p route get the added bonus of a free download code for "Assassin's Creed: Unity," one of the most anticipated games of the year.

The laptop will feature a number of ports including three USB 3.0 ports, an SD card reader, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, a combination headphone/microphone jack and a Kensington Lock. In terms of audio, the V Nitro will come preloaded with Dolby software which will have several features including an Audio Optimizer,Regulator, Volume Leveler, Volume Maximer, Intelligent EQ, Dialogue Enhancer and Surround Virtualizer.

The V Nitro and Y50-70 Touch have similar GPUs which should make them evenly matched, not so much for the Pulse 15 which have an Nvidia GeForce GTX 870M GPU. However we'll reserve our judgment until we get a unit in house.