Acer's New Gaming Laptop Has Wild Convertible Screen

BERLIN — Acer’s latest gaming laptop will offer a different view on mobile gaming by literally allowing you to adjust your notebook’s screen.

The Predator Triton 900, unveiled by Acer during its IFA press conference in Berlin, is highlighted by an adjustable screen you can convert into different viewing modes. The 4K Ultra HD display with Nvidia’s G-Sync technology rests on a CNC-machined hinge that can flip the screen into various positions depending on how you want to use the device.

In addition to a conventional laptop view, you can bring the display forward for those times when you want a more immersive gaming experience. You can also flip around the screen, converting the Predator Triton 900 into a display mode.

The laptop features the fourth-generation of Acer’s Aeroblade 3D fans, which are designed to increase airflow while minimizing noise. Acer CEO Jason Chen says the company drew on owls for inspiration for the fan’s design, using a serrated edge on the tip of each fan, not unlike an owl’s wings. That lets air pass through the blade while reducing turbulence.

The Predator Triton 900 will feature a mechanical keyboard with full RGB, but Acer was mum on the other specs while previewing the gaming laptop. We hope to find out more about the machine, including pricing and availability as IFA continues.